NA Speaker Inquires Heath Of President Asif Zardari
Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday telephoned Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to inquire about the health of President Asif Ali Zardari.
The Speaker expressed his best wishes for the President’s swift recovery and conveyed his prayers for his health, said a news release.
Bilawal Bhutto informed the Speaker about the current health condition of his father, President Asif Ali Zardari, and mentioned that doctors have advised him to rest.
He expressed gratitude to the Speaker of the National Assembly for his kind wishes and prayers for the President’s well-being.
