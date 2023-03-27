UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Offers Condolences On The Passing Of Hafiz Tahir Khalil's Sister-in-law

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 04:20 PM

NA Speaker offers condolences on the passing of Hafiz Tahir Khalil's sister-in-law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Monday expressed his profound sadness and grief over the passing of the sister-in-law of Hafiz Tahir Khalil, the Brueau Chief of Daily Jang, Rawalpindi.

In a message of condolence, the speaker extended his sympathies to Hafiz Tahir and his family, acknowledging that the loss was a significant one that could not be compensated.

He expressed his solidarity with the family during this difficult time and prayed for the deceased's high place in Jannah and for strength and patience for the family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Rawalpindi Family Sad

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution explains penalty for intentiona ..

Public Prosecution explains penalty for intentional destruction of historic, nat ..

27 minutes ago
 CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability worksho ..

CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability workshop, AI Minecraft Challenge for ..

42 minutes ago
 NYUAD marks Ramadan with Ramadaniyyat: 4-day event ..

NYUAD marks Ramadan with Ramadaniyyat: 4-day events themed Al-Andalus

56 minutes ago
 EDGE fortifies its technology, defence portfolio b ..

EDGE fortifies its technology, defence portfolio by acquiring TRUST Internationa ..

57 minutes ago
 National Bonds launches ‘Second Salary’ plan f ..

National Bonds launches ‘Second Salary’ plan for UAE Residents for retiremen ..

57 minutes ago
 TII partners with MBZUAI to drive Abu Dhabi’s sm ..

TII partners with MBZUAI to drive Abu Dhabi’s smart city ambitions

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.