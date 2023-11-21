Naat Khawani Competition held on FBISE academic week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) In addition to curricular activities of the students, maintaining the tradition of improving the skills of the students, 'Naat Competition' was held here on Tuesday of the week-long co-curricular activities organized by the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE).

During the competition, a large number of students of SSC, HSSC levels hailing from different affiliated educational institutions of the Federal Board participated.

On this occasion, Director Research Federal Board Mirza Ali welcomed the students and said that these activities played pivotal role in the development and overall personal grooming of students.

He said that it had been the tradition of the Federal Board to organise such kind of competitions regularly to develop all aspects of children's personality and build self-confidence in them.

Such competitions also increase the leadership skills of the children, he added.

He further said that “the children who have come to participate in the competition deserve congratulations.

Winning or losing does not matter. Our main goal is children. I am promoting self-esteem, so all the children who are participating in this competition are the best and worthy children”.

In Matric level competitions Shahryar Nasir, FG Public School, Mahfooz Road, Rawalpindi won first, while Malika Noor Sheikh, Amala Foundation school and College Misrial Road, Rawalpindi won second and Maryam Nadeem, FG Sir Syed Public School for Girls (Second Shift) ), Rawalpindi secured the third position.

Similarly, in the intermediate level competition, Muhammad Abdullah, Askaria School and College, Lala Rukh, Wah cant won first position, while Meshal Fatima, Askaria School and College for Girls, Sadar, Rawalpindi clinched the second position and Muhammad Awaiz Shehzad, Air Force Inter College, Minhas, Kamra got the third position.

On this occasion, Director Research Mirza Ali and Director Affiliation Sajid Ali Abbasi distributed certificates and cash prizes to the students who got positions.