UrduPoint.com

NAB Board Recommends Closing Liquor Licence Inquiry Against Buzdar, LHC Told

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 08:14 PM

NAB board recommends closing liquor licence inquiry against Buzdar, LHC told

The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Thursday that National Accountability Bureau's (NAB's) regional board had recommended closing the inquiry into the illegal liquor licence case against former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and others.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Thursday that National Accountability Bureau's (NAB's) regional board had recommended closing the inquiry into the illegal liquor licence case against former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and others.

It was stated in a reply, filed on behalf of the NAB director general before a division bench, comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural, which was hearing a petition filed by Unicorn Prestige (Pvt) Limited, challenging the NAB inquiry into the alleged liquor licence case.

The NAB prosecutor further submitted that the matter had been forwarded to the NAB chairman for final decision.

The bench disposed of the petition in the light of the NAB director general reply.

The petitioner-hotel had submitted that the NAB inquiry could not continue in the light of NAB amended ordinance. It submitted that already an LHC single bench had declared issuance of the licence as per law. The petitioner had pleaded with the court for issuance of directions to close the inquiry.

In August 2020, NAB had launched investigations against Usman Buzdar and officials of the Excise and Taxation Department Punjab on the charges of misuse of authority, corruption and corrupt practices. It was alleged that the accused issued an illegal liquor licence to an under-construction hotel in violation of the rules.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Chief Minister Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Punjab Hotel August 2020 Court Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Minister Mehmoodur Rasheed pays tribute to rescue ..

Minister Mehmoodur Rasheed pays tribute to rescue volunteers

1 minute ago
 Consumption of nutritious food leads to good sport ..

Consumption of nutritious food leads to good sportspersons: Usman Wazir

1 minute ago
 Climate activists storm runways at two German airp ..

Climate activists storm runways at two German airports

1 minute ago
 Climate Activists Glue Themselves to Airport's Tax ..

Climate Activists Glue Themselves to Airport's Taxiways in Berlin, Munich

1 minute ago
 Governor for use of modern technology to improve a ..

Governor for use of modern technology to improve agriculture production

11 minutes ago
 EU Interior Ministers Approve Accession of Croatia ..

EU Interior Ministers Approve Accession of Croatia to Schengen Area From January ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.