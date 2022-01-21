NAB files 3,772 references in various accountability courts since inception

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a total of 3,772 references in different accountability courts since its inception

According to performance report of NAB issued here, the accountability courts issued decisions on 2,508 references.

Right now some 1,264 corruption references of Rs 1335.019 billion were being heard in various accountability courts of the country.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs 539 billion from corrupt elements in last four years.

NAB has recovered Rs 822 billion directly and indirectly since its inception.

NAB has received a total of 510,729 complaints since its inception, out of which 498,256 had been disposed off.It has authorised 16,307 complaint verifications as per law, out of which investigation of 15,475 complaints has been completed. NAB has initiated 10,365 inquiries, out of which 9,299 have been completed.

The NAB has authorised 4,707 investigations out of which 4,377 have been completed.

The Bureau, through its multi-pronged strategy and unwavering commitment to eradicate corruption from society, is persistently trying to eradicate corruption.

Credible national and international organizations like Transparency International, PILDAT, World Economic Forum and Mashaal Pakistan have expressed full confidence in the NAB's corruption eradication initiatives.

According to the results of a survey conducted by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 59 percent Pakistanis have expressed their satisfaction over the NAB performance.

NAB has introduced a new concept of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, hence a system of CIT comprising of a director, additional director, investigation officer and a senior legal counsel has been put in place.

Apart from monitoring and evaluation system - NAB has also devised a comprehensive quantified grading system to review the annual performance of its regional offices and improve the performance of its officers under the leadership of Justice Javed Iqbal.

According to NAB's enforcement strategy, the NAB, headed by its chairman Justice Javed Iqbal, set a time limit of 10 months to complete the investigation.

The NAB was pursuing its cases in the respectable courts in accordance with the law on the basis of solid documentary evidence and its total conviction rate is about 66 percent.