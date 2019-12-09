NAB Sukkur holds awareness walk

Anti- corruption awareness walk was organized by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur in collaboration of Sukkur IBA university circle here on Monday

The walk was led by Director General (DG) NAB Sukkur, Mirza Irfan Baig, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh, Deputy Director, Anti Corruption department, Muneer Ahmed Khuhro, Vice Chancellor IBA Professor Nisar Ahmed Siddiqi.

It was also largely participated by officers of different government departments, social workers, students, teachers and others.

The walk started NAB office and concluded at Sukkur IBA University.

The participants were carrying ply-cards and banners inscribed with slogans demanding eliminating menace of corruption in state run institutions.

The speakers said that educational institutions were the nurseries at grass roots level to promote integrity, honesty and transparency, adding that teachers, being the builders of nation should come forward to play effective role for eradicating corruption from the society.

They said that economy of the country was badly affected due to the corruption.

The common people including young generation and all the stakeholders of society have to raise their proactive voice and role for the eradication of the menace from the country and the society as well, he added.