UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Sukkur Holds Awareness Walk

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 11:04 PM

NAB Sukkur holds awareness walk

Anti- corruption awareness walk was organized by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur in collaboration of Sukkur IBA university circle here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Anti- corruption awareness walk was organized by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur in collaboration of Sukkur IBA university circle here on Monday.

The walk was led by Director General (DG) NAB Sukkur, Mirza Irfan Baig, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh, Deputy Director, Anti Corruption department, Muneer Ahmed Khuhro, Vice Chancellor IBA Professor Nisar Ahmed Siddiqi.

It was also largely participated by officers of different government departments, social workers, students, teachers and others.

The walk started NAB office and concluded at Sukkur IBA University.

The participants were carrying ply-cards and banners inscribed with slogans demanding eliminating menace of corruption in state run institutions.

The speakers said that educational institutions were the nurseries at grass roots level to promote integrity, honesty and transparency, adding that teachers, being the builders of nation should come forward to play effective role for eradicating corruption from the society.

They said that economy of the country was badly affected due to the corruption.

The common people including young generation and all the stakeholders of society have to raise their proactive voice and role for the eradication of the menace from the country and the society as well, he added.

Related Topics

Corruption National Accountability Bureau Young Sukkur Circle All From Government Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

Guterres Calls on Donors to Pledge $1Bln to UN Eme ..

2 minutes ago

PTI not in favor of granting relief to Maryam: Sh ..

2 minutes ago

Stable Afghanistan vital for regional economic dev ..

2 minutes ago

Transfer of Hockey World Championships From Russia ..

2 minutes ago

Police seize 3.5 kg charas, 150 liter liquor in Fa ..

7 minutes ago

Anti-corruption walk organized in Sukkur

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.