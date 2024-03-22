NAB Warns Public Against Fraud Calls
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 10:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has cautioned the public about individuals posing as NAB officers engaging in fraudulent phone calls and getting undue favors.
A spokesman of NAB said that the bureau has received reports of fraudsters pretending to be senior NAB officials, using calls or messages to blackmail and extort money from government organizations and individuals.
Some of them have been arrested and action has been initiated against others.
He urged the public not to heed any phone calls or WhatsApp messages attempting to blackmail them by impersonating senior NAB authorities. Instead, he advised them to promptly report such incidents to the office of the Deputy Chairman NAB (HQ), Islamabad, at Phone no. 051-9210851 / 0333 5753751.
