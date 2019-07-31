Nanbais of Timergara bazaar warned of action over laws violation

In view of the directives of Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Shaukat Ali Yousazai and Director Food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a special team inspected Timergara bazaar at Lower Dir and checked various shops of Nanbais (bread bakers)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :In view of the directives of Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Shaukat Ali Yousazai and Director food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a special team inspected Timergara bazaar at Lower Dir and checked various shops of Nanbais (bread bakers).

The special inspection team fined a number of violator, who were selling nons (bread) having less weight than the approved one.

The team warned nanbais to abide by the law otherwise in case of violation they will face imprisonment and penalty.