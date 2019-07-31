UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nanbais Of Timergara Bazaar Warned Of Action Over Laws Violation

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 04:30 PM

Nanbais of Timergara bazaar warned of action over laws violation

In view of the directives of Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Shaukat Ali Yousazai and Director Food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a special team inspected Timergara bazaar at Lower Dir and checked various shops of Nanbais (bread bakers)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :In view of the directives of Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Shaukat Ali Yousazai and Director food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a special team inspected Timergara bazaar at Lower Dir and checked various shops of Nanbais (bread bakers).

The special inspection team fined a number of violator, who were selling nons (bread) having less weight than the approved one.

The team warned nanbais to abide by the law otherwise in case of violation they will face imprisonment and penalty.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dir Timergara Weight Noon Sugar Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Nantes coach Halilhodzic quits club after one seas ..

45 seconds ago

Ban on plastic bags becomes effective from August ..

46 seconds ago

OIC Secretary General Strongly Condemned the Attac ..

20 minutes ago

OICCI Launches First Ever Manual on “Evolution o ..

20 minutes ago

Cutlery exports up by 1.73 percent to $91.325 mln

51 seconds ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawal ..

53 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.