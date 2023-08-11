Open Menu

Nasir Shah Inaugurates Sabzwari Triangle Park, Wall Of Lyari Gate

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Nasir Shah inaugurates Sabzwari Triangle Park, Wall of Lyari Gate

Sindh Minister for Local Government (LG) Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that Lyari is the stronghold of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ):Sindh Minister for Local Government (LG) Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that Lyari is the stronghold of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

He said that under the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the guidance of Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, ongoing development projects in Lyari were being completed rapidly.

Nasir Shah said this while inaugurating Sabzwari Triangle Park and the Wall of Lyari Gate along with Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

On the occasion, former Test cricketer Younis Khan, Hockey Olympian Wasim Feroze, Senator Yusuf Baloch, leader of PPP Nabil Gabol, Javed Naguri, Khalil Hot, Karamullah Waqasi, Chairman Lyari Town Nasir Karim Baloch, Town Municipal Commissioner Lyari Hamad Khan, Chairmen of USCs elected from Lyari Town, Vice-chairmen, councillors and a large number of people were also present.

The Minister LG Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that they were working with full efficiency to solve the problems of Lyari including sewage and drinking water.

He said that Sabzwari Triangle Park and the Wall of Lyari Gate were a gift to the people of Lyari from their elected government.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab said that only PPP had worked in Lyari and their party provided jobs.

He said that In Lyari, infrastructure was being improved including road construction, sanitation and drainage systems were being upgraded.

Murtaza Wahab said the development of sports in Lyari was among our priorities.

A clear example of this was the International Standard Kukri Ground Sports Complex.

Chairman Lyari Town Nasir Karim Baloch and Town Municipal Commissioner Lyari Hamad Khan also spoke on this occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Hockey Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Chief Minister Sports Water Road Nasir Lyari Younis Khan Murad Ali Shah From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

IS attack targets Syrian military bus, killing 23 ..

IS attack targets Syrian military bus, killing 23 soldiers

2 minutes ago
 Independence Day to be rainy; PMD forecast more mo ..

Independence Day to be rainy; PMD forecast more monsoon rains

2 minutes ago
 Weekly inflation up by 0.69pc

Weekly inflation up by 0.69pc

2 minutes ago
 Lok Virsa all set to celebrate Independence Day wi ..

Lok Virsa all set to celebrate Independence Day with traditional zeal

2 minutes ago
 Police carry out search operation in GPO Chowk, Sa ..

Police carry out search operation in GPO Chowk, Saddar, adjoining areas

2 minutes ago
 China's State Council stresses efforts in flood re ..

China's State Council stresses efforts in flood relief, reconstruction

6 minutes ago
Youth held for doing a wheelie

Youth held for doing a wheelie

9 minutes ago
 EvK2CNR with GB EPA carries out clean up campaign ..

EvK2CNR with GB EPA carries out clean up campaign on Concordia

9 minutes ago
 Concern mounts for detained president in Niger's c ..

Concern mounts for detained president in Niger's coup crisis

9 minutes ago
 7 Wasa officials suspended over negligence

7 Wasa officials suspended over negligence

9 minutes ago
 CPWB starts drive against child employers

CPWB starts drive against child employers

9 minutes ago
 Sharjah Committee drives preparations for 2023 FNC ..

Sharjah Committee drives preparations for 2023 FNC elections

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan