Nasir Shah inaugurates Sabzwari Triangle Park, Wall of Lyari Gate

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ):Sindh Minister for Local Government (LG) Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that Lyari is the stronghold of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

He said that under the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the guidance of Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, ongoing development projects in Lyari were being completed rapidly.

Nasir Shah said this while inaugurating Sabzwari Triangle Park and the Wall of Lyari Gate along with Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

On the occasion, former Test cricketer Younis Khan, Hockey Olympian Wasim Feroze, Senator Yusuf Baloch, leader of PPP Nabil Gabol, Javed Naguri, Khalil Hot, Karamullah Waqasi, Chairman Lyari Town Nasir Karim Baloch, Town Municipal Commissioner Lyari Hamad Khan, Chairmen of USCs elected from Lyari Town, Vice-chairmen, councillors and a large number of people were also present.

The Minister LG Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that they were working with full efficiency to solve the problems of Lyari including sewage and drinking water.

He said that Sabzwari Triangle Park and the Wall of Lyari Gate were a gift to the people of Lyari from their elected government.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab said that only PPP had worked in Lyari and their party provided jobs.

He said that In Lyari, infrastructure was being improved including road construction, sanitation and drainage systems were being upgraded.

Murtaza Wahab said the development of sports in Lyari was among our priorities.

A clear example of this was the International Standard Kukri Ground Sports Complex.

Chairman Lyari Town Nasir Karim Baloch and Town Municipal Commissioner Lyari Hamad Khan also spoke on this occasion.