The day dawned with gun salutes at the federal and provincial capitals.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec25th, 2023) The nation is celebrating the 147th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with zeal and fervor today.

Special programs have been arranged by various social, political, governmental and non-governmental organizations and forums to celebrate the birth day of the founder of Pakistan.

The participants of events will pay rich tribute to founder of Pakistan for his tireless efforts and visionary leadership.

These observances of Quaid’s birthday are being widely covered by Radio Pakistan and ptv focusing on his legacy.

In Karachi, the day dawned with a 21 gun salute to the father of the nation while fateha khwani and Quran Khwani was held at the Mazar for Quaid and other leaders of Pakistan Movement.

Change of guard ceremony was held at the Mazar-e-Quaid during which a smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Military academy (PMA) Kakul assumed the ceremonial guard duty.

Commandant PMA Major General Iftikhar Hassan Choudhry inspected the guard of honour, laid a floral wreath at the Mazar and offered fateha. He also recorded his impressions in the visitors' book.