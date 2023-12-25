Open Menu

Nation Celebrates Quaid's Birth Anniversary Today With Zeal

,   , , ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 25, 2023 | 10:58 AM

Nation celebrates Quaid's birth anniversary today with zeal    

The day dawned with gun salutes at the federal and provincial capitals.  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec25th, 2023) The nation is celebrating the 147th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with zeal and fervor today.

The day dawned with gun salutes at the Federal and provincial capitals.

Special programs have been arranged by various social, political, governmental and non-governmental organizations and forums to celebrate the birth day of the founder of Pakistan.

The participants of events will pay rich tribute to founder of Pakistan for his tireless efforts and visionary leadership.

These observances of Quaid’s birthday are being widely covered by Radio Pakistan and ptv focusing on his legacy.

In Karachi, the day dawned with a 21 gun salute to the father of the nation while fateha khwani and Quran Khwani was held at the Mazar for Quaid and other leaders of Pakistan Movement.

Change of guard ceremony was held at the Mazar-e-Quaid during which a smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Military academy (PMA) Kakul assumed the ceremonial guard duty.

Commandant PMA Major General Iftikhar Hassan Choudhry inspected the guard of honour, laid a floral wreath at the Mazar and offered fateha. He also recorded his impressions in the visitors' book.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah PTV

Recent Stories

President, PM stresses upon unity under Quaid’s ..

President, PM stresses upon unity under Quaid’s guiding principles

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

1 day ago
Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

1 day ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

1 day ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PHC

Christmas celebrations held at PHC

1 day ago
 UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

1 day ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

1 day ago
 KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery a ..

KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery at Islamabad

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan