D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam on Saturday said the nation was demanding a hearing in the Panama case by the full bench of the Supreme Court like being done in dissolution of the assemblies' case.

Talking to media after offering Fateha for former provincial minister Amanullah Khan Kundi here at the residence of former MNA and provincial senior vice president of the party, Dawar Khan Kundi and former Nazim district Tank Mustafa Kundi, he said that the decision of Panama case pushed the country into crisis.

He said the PTI could only fill their pockets rather jails and the nation had witnessed their courage and real face during the voluntary arrest movement.

"All problems being faced today by the country, especially inflation, are seeds sown by Imran Niazi and his agenda is nothing but the destruction of the country," he remarked and added that Imran Niazi first misled the nation in the name of US conspiracy against his government and now he backtracked from the statement.

Muqam said that in the wake of the PTI government's poor performance, the people of Dera Ismail Khan and other southern districts should thank Nawaz Sharif and PML-N government for various development projects including motorways.

He said that only Muslim League under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif has the ability to take the country out of the current crisis.

Muqam said that the workers should prepare for the general elections rather by-elections, adding that he could understand the sentiments of the workers, but some sacrifices would have to be given in order to keep everyone onboard within the coalition government.

Earlier, he also offered Fateha for the departed souls of the father of Dawar Khan Kundi and the mother of Umar Khan Miankhel, Akhtar Ali and Roshan.