UrduPoint.com

Nation Demands SC's Full Bench Hearing In Panama Case: Muqam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2023 | 10:02 PM

Nation demands SC's full bench hearing in Panama case: Muqam

Adviser to the Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam on Saturday said the nation was demanding a hearing in the Panama case by the full bench of the Supreme Court like being done in dissolution of the assemblies' case.

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam on Saturday said the nation was demanding a hearing in the Panama case by the full bench of the Supreme Court like being done in dissolution of the assemblies' case.

Talking to media after offering Fateha for former provincial minister Amanullah Khan Kundi here at the residence of former MNA and provincial senior vice president of the party, Dawar Khan Kundi and former Nazim district Tank Mustafa Kundi, he said that the decision of Panama case pushed the country into crisis.

He said the PTI could only fill their pockets rather jails and the nation had witnessed their courage and real face during the voluntary arrest movement.

"All problems being faced today by the country, especially inflation, are seeds sown by Imran Niazi and his agenda is nothing but the destruction of the country," he remarked and added that Imran Niazi first misled the nation in the name of US conspiracy against his government and now he backtracked from the statement.

Muqam said that in the wake of the PTI government's poor performance, the people of Dera Ismail Khan and other southern districts should thank Nawaz Sharif and PML-N government for various development projects including motorways.

He said that only Muslim League under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif has the ability to take the country out of the current crisis.

Muqam said that the workers should prepare for the general elections rather by-elections, adding that he could understand the sentiments of the workers, but some sacrifices would have to be given in order to keep everyone onboard within the coalition government.

Earlier, he also offered Fateha for the departed souls of the father of Dawar Khan Kundi and the mother of Umar Khan Miankhel, Akhtar Ali and Roshan.

Related Topics

Hearing Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Amir Muqam Dera Ismail Khan Panama Tank Amanullah Khan Muslim Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Air Ambulance Crash in US State of Nevada Kills Al ..

Air Ambulance Crash in US State of Nevada Kills All 5 People on Board - Reports

8 minutes ago
 25 percent amount under BISP to be increased immed ..

25 percent amount under BISP to be increased immediately: Bilawal

8 minutes ago
 District & Sessions judge visits Central Jail; ord ..

District & Sessions judge visits Central Jail; orders release of 23 prisoners

8 minutes ago
 CTD arrests seven alleged terrorists

CTD arrests seven alleged terrorists

26 minutes ago
 Girl dies in celebratory firing in marriage ceremo ..

Girl dies in celebratory firing in marriage ceremony

27 minutes ago
 Traders meet CCPO

Traders meet CCPO

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.