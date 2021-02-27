UrduPoint.com
Nation Stands United Against Any External Threat: Foreign Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 03:57 PM

Nation stands united against any external threat: Foreign Office

The Foreign Office on Saturday said the government, armed forces and the people of Pakistan stood united against any threat or misadventure and would always "act with iron resolve to protect and preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :The Foreign Office on Saturday said the government, armed forces and the people of Pakistan stood united against any threat or misadventure and would always "act with iron resolve to protect and preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity". The statement came on the day marking the second anniversary of Pakistan's befitting response to India's irresponsible military misadventure on February 27, 2019.

The Foreign Office said today, the entire Pakistani nation remembered with great pride Pakistan's befitting response to India's irresponsible military misadventure two years ago.

"Pakistan remained committed to peaceful resolution of the long outstanding Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people," it said.

�The Foreign Office mentioned that �India's violation of Pakistani airspace was in complete violation of the United Nations Charter and international law.

"The valiant Pakistan Armed Forces swiftly responded and displayed exemplary professionalism," it said.� On 27th February 2019, Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian fighter jets and captured an Indian pilot.

The captured Indian pilot was returned as a gesture of peace.

"The whole world witnessed that Pakistan, once again, not only resolutely safeguarded its territorial sovereignty, but also acted with tremendous restraint and responsibility," the statement added.

