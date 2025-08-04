Effective reforms introduced in health sector for provision of health facilities to public: CM Bugti

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that for the first time in history, practical and effective reforms have been introduced in the health sector in Balochistan on a digital basis in order to provide health care facilities to people in respective areas of the province.

He shared these views while chairing a high-level meeting on the health department here.

The detailed discussions were held on the ongoing health projects, provision of basic facilities and digital reforms in the province during the meeting.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister was briefed on important projects such as the modern cardiology institute and trauma center in Quetta. It was informed in the briefing that 164 Basic Health Units (BHUs) have been activated across the province, through which more than 1.2 million patients in rural and remote areas will be provided with treatment facilities annually.

It was further informed that instead of constructing new buildings, existing government buildings have been converted into health centers, thereby saving costs and time.

All these BHUs have been completely digitalized, which will not only enable effective monitoring but also enable continuous review of performance.

Addressing the meeting, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that by making Primary health centers functional, quality and timely treatment facilities are being provided to the people at the local level so that the gap in health facilities between cities and villages could be bridged.

The Chief Minister clarified that the provincial government is not just creating buildings but is creating an effective and sustainable health system.

He said that the real measure of development is not beautiful buildings but timely provision of services to the people adding that providing dignified, quality and affordable treatment to every person of Balochistan is the top priority of the current government.

The CM said that we are bringing real change in the health sector not through claims but through performance, an integrated and strong health system is the foundation of a self-reliant, prosperous Balochistan.

He directed the concerned authorities to complete all the projects within the stipulated time and make them functional for the public as soon as possible.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Provincial Government Spokesperson Shahid Rind, Additional Chief Secretary Development Zahid Saleem, Principal Secretary Babar Khan, Secretary Health Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Panizai, Special Secretary Finance Jahangir Khan and Additional Secretary Chief Minister Secretariat Muhammad Faridun.