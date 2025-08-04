Open Menu

Practical Steps Needed For Kashmir’s Freedom: Ghulam Muhammad Safi

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Practical steps needed for Kashmir’s freedom: Ghulam Muhammad Safi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Convenor of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Safi, has emphasized the need for practical and effective measures toward the freedom of Kashmir. In an exclusive interview with APP Monday on the occasion of the Day of Kashmir Exploitation, Safi expressed gratitude to Field Marshal General Asim Munir, President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and the people of Pakistan for their continued diplomatic, moral, and political support for the Kashmiri cause.

Safi said that while the support of Pakistan is commendable, the youth and people of Kashmir now look forward to concrete actions that will help achieve their right to self-determination as guaranteed under the United Nations resolutions.

He shared that the APHC recently organized a large-scale solidarity rally in Lahore to show support for the oppressed people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The rally, led by Safi himself, witnessed participation from various political and religious parties including Pakistan Muslim League-N, Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement, as well as people from different walks of life.

Reaffirming the emotional and historical bond between Pakistan and Kashmir, Safi stated, “Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan, and the entire nation stands united to liberate it from the enemy’s occupation.” He added that the people of Kashmir—men, women, youth, and even children—remain steadfast in their resolve and continue to offer sacrifices for their fundamental right.

Calling for a more strategic and actionable approach, Safi said, “It is time to awaken the global conscience and adopt an effective strategy for Kashmir’s freedom.”

He recalled that 5th August is observed rhe

Day of Exploitation") is observed in Pakistan on 5 August, as part of the Kashmir conflict with neighbouring India.

Recent Stories

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

3 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

4 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

5 hours ago
 UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

5 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

5 hours ago
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

5 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

6 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

6 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

6 hours ago
 Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to ..

Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..

6 hours ago
 HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long fes ..

HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan