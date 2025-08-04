Practical Steps Needed For Kashmir’s Freedom: Ghulam Muhammad Safi
Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Convenor of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Safi, has emphasized the need for practical and effective measures toward the freedom of Kashmir. In an exclusive interview with APP Monday on the occasion of the Day of Kashmir Exploitation, Safi expressed gratitude to Field Marshal General Asim Munir, President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and the people of Pakistan for their continued diplomatic, moral, and political support for the Kashmiri cause.
Safi said that while the support of Pakistan is commendable, the youth and people of Kashmir now look forward to concrete actions that will help achieve their right to self-determination as guaranteed under the United Nations resolutions.
He shared that the APHC recently organized a large-scale solidarity rally in Lahore to show support for the oppressed people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The rally, led by Safi himself, witnessed participation from various political and religious parties including Pakistan Muslim League-N, Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement, as well as people from different walks of life.
Reaffirming the emotional and historical bond between Pakistan and Kashmir, Safi stated, “Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan, and the entire nation stands united to liberate it from the enemy’s occupation.” He added that the people of Kashmir—men, women, youth, and even children—remain steadfast in their resolve and continue to offer sacrifices for their fundamental right.
Calling for a more strategic and actionable approach, Safi said, “It is time to awaken the global conscience and adopt an effective strategy for Kashmir’s freedom.”
Day of Exploitation") is observed in Pakistan on 5 August, as part of the Kashmir conflict with neighbouring India.
