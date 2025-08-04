Open Menu

APHC Leader Terms India’s Abrogation Of Articles 370, 35A As Direct Attack On Kashmiris’ Basic Rights

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 06:20 PM

APHC leader terms India’s abrogation of Articles 370, 35A as direct attack on Kashmiris’ basic rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), a senior leader Shameem Shawl on Monday termed India’s abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019, a direct attack on the basic rights and civil liberties of the Kashmiri people.

In an exclusive interview with APP, Shameem Shawl said that Kashmiris across occupied Jammu and Kashmir and around the world are observing Black Day today to mark the anniversary of India’s controversial revocation of the region’s special constitutional status.

“On this day in 2019, India not only stripped Kashmiris of their special status but also violated its own constitution and international commitments regarding the right to self-determination,” Shawl said.

She alleged that the move was aimed at changing the demographic makeup of the Muslim-majority region by settling non-Kashmiris and granting them domicile rights to acquire land and jobs.

“This conspiracy to alter the demography is designed to turn the majority population into a minority, undermining our right to a fair plebiscite,” she said, warning that Kashmir’s unique identity, culture, and language were under threat.

Shawl accused the Indian government of imposing restrictions on civil liberties and social media to suppress dissent.

She urged Pakistan and Kashmiris living abroad to stand united and reaffirm their commitment to the Kashmiri cause.

“Our advocate and supporter, Pakistan, has repeatedly shown that it will stand firm against Indian aggression. From May 10 to May 12, India learned a lesson it will not forget,” she said, without elaborating further.

Reiterating her call for unity, Shawl emphasized that the APHC and the Kashmiri people will continue their peaceful struggle for the right to self-determination.

“We must remain steadfast, fulfill our responsibilities, and stand as a solid, unbreakable wall behind those defending our cause,” she concluded.

