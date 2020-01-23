UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Body Defers Two Bills After Detailed Discussion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 09:59 PM

National Assembly body defers two bills after detailed discussion

National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change Thursday after detailed discussion deferred the Pakistan Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Global Change Impact Studies Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Government Bill).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change Thursday after detailed discussion deferred the Pakistan Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Global Change Impact Studies Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Government Bill).

The Pakistan Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2019 [substitution of section 31, Act XXXIV of 1997] was moved by Member National Assembly (MNA) Syed Fakhar Imam, a press release said issued here.

However, the Committee had shown its serious concerns over the absence of Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA) and directed to attend the next meeting on the agenda.

The Committee directed the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) to submit the lease agreement and the rent collection documents of monal restaurant and others situated in the Margalla Hills National Park.

The Committee also recommended that practical steps should be initiated for transforming the two-stroke engine vehicles into electrical ones to minimize the pollution due to their fuel emissions.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Afreen Khan, Khial Zaman, Dr Haider Ali Khan, Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, Andleeb Abbas, Rubina Irfan, Aliya Hamza Malik, Engr Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Tahira Aurangzeb, Musarrat Asif Khawaja, Shahida Rehmani and Romina Khursheed Alam, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, Parliamentary Secretary Rukhsana Naveed and senior officers from the Ministry of Climate Change and other provincial and Azad Jammu and Kashmir environment departments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Rent Vehicles Afreen Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir 2019 Capital Development Authority From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.