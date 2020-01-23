National Assembly body defers two bills after detailed discussion

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change Thursday after detailed discussion deferred the Pakistan Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Global Change Impact Studies Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Government Bill).

The Pakistan Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2019 [substitution of section 31, Act XXXIV of 1997] was moved by Member National Assembly (MNA) Syed Fakhar Imam, a press release said issued here.

However, the Committee had shown its serious concerns over the absence of Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA) and directed to attend the next meeting on the agenda.

The Committee directed the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) to submit the lease agreement and the rent collection documents of monal restaurant and others situated in the Margalla Hills National Park.

The Committee also recommended that practical steps should be initiated for transforming the two-stroke engine vehicles into electrical ones to minimize the pollution due to their fuel emissions.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Afreen Khan, Khial Zaman, Dr Haider Ali Khan, Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, Andleeb Abbas, Rubina Irfan, Aliya Hamza Malik, Engr Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Tahira Aurangzeb, Musarrat Asif Khawaja, Shahida Rehmani and Romina Khursheed Alam, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, Parliamentary Secretary Rukhsana Naveed and senior officers from the Ministry of Climate Change and other provincial and Azad Jammu and Kashmir environment departments.