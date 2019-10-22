UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Body Seeks Pilgrim Welfare Fund Details

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 06:09 PM

Sub Committee of National Assembly Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Tuesday sought the details of the deposits and usage of the Pilgrim Welfare Fund to the next meeting of the committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Sub Committee of National Assembly Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Tuesday sought the details of the deposits and usage of the Pilgrim Welfare Fund to the next meeting of the committee.

Convener of the committee Shagufta Jumani directed the ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to submit the details of the interest received in almost four months from submission of hajj applications to balloting. The utilization of interest amount received from the banks during the four months period.

Jumani also sought the details of district wise details of hajj service visas issued this year. Ministry was directed to submit details of 300 Mujamla visas allegedly issued by ministry to various personalities during Hajj 2019. The committee sought three years audit report of Hajj mission Jeddah and summoned former Director General Hajj in Saudi Arabia Dr Sajid Yousafani in next meeting.

Ministry was asked to submit details of residences provided to pilgrims in Markazia and Azazia in next meeting.

Chaudhry Faqir Ahmed, a member of the sub committee alleged that the pilgrims were provided expired Indian food.

Briefing the committee, additional secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dawood Muhammad Bareach told that the ministry was contemplating to formulate three years hajj policy. Under the policy, buildings, catering service would be hired for three years period. Hajj fund would be established. The pilgrims would be provided the facility to deposit their dues in instalments. Consultation with ministry of Law and Justice were continuing before finalizing three years policy. He said Road to Makkah project would be expanded to all four provincial capitals of the country, adding that the complaints against four Makatib were lodged. Out of which two Makatib had been blacklisted by Saudi authorities and investigations against the rest were continuing.

