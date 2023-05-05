(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf expressed his condolences to Pakistan People's Party District President Chakwal Raja Rizwan Dandut and Tehsil President Choa Saidan Shah Raja Sarfraz Khan on Friday, following the death of their paternal cousin Naik Raja Abid Mehmood.

During a telephone call, Raja Pervez conveyed his deep sadness at the news and acknowledged the significant loss suffered by the bereaved family. Raja Parvez Ashraf shared his empathy with the mourning family and prayed that Allah Almighty would show the departed Naik Raja Abid Mehmood mercy and grant him a place in His infinite mercy.

He also extended his prayers to Raja Rizwan Dandot, Raja Sarfaraz Khan, and other loved ones, hoping that they would find the strength to bear the irreparable loss with patience and grace.

The National Assembly Speaker's expression of sympathy and support for the grieving family at this difficult time serves as a reminder of the importance of compassion and unity in the face of tragedy. His words of comfort and encouragement are sure to be appreciated by those affected by this sad event.