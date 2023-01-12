UrduPoint.com

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Hosts Webinar On "Cybersecurity Roadmap A Practitioner's Approach"

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2023 | 12:12 AM

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday hosted a webinar on "Cybersecurity Roadmap A Practitioner's Approach" aimed at creating awareness amongst the public and private sector's power entities on importance of cybersecurity

The webinar was led and addressed by Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi followed by Nauman Mushtaq, Team Lead CRC Lab at Bahria University and Mr. Sohail Hyder, Head of Cyber Security, M/s Supersecure, said a statement issued here.

The webinar was attended by a large number of Power Sector's Professionals, Trade and Business representatives and NEPRA's professionals.

Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi in his keynote stated that Cybersecurity Risk Management is an ongoing process and therefore everyone in an organization has a role to play.

We have to understand the impact of cyberattacks on power sector installations and its subsequent impact on our economy.

He further stated that we have to align our cyber risk management with the business needs and must adopt the best practices to become a cyber- resilient organization.

Mr. Nauman Mushtaq and Sohail Hyder briefed the participants about the cybersecurity risk assessment methodologies and frameworks like ISO 27001, Cyber Kill Chain, MITRE- ATT&CK frameworks' Processes, myths and facts of Operational Technology (OT).

They also suggested short and long term roadmap for achieving the compliance of NEPRA IT/OT Cybersecurity Regulations.

