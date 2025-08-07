President Strongly Condemns Mastung Terror Attack On Security Forces
Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 09:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack carried out by Indian-backed terrorists targeting the security forces in Mastung area of Balochistan.
The president, in a statement, paid tribute to Major Rizwan Tahir, Naik Ibn-e-Amin and Lance Naik Muhammad Younus who were martyred in the attack carried out by Fitnatul Hindustan.
He prayed for elevation of the martyred's ranks in paradise and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.
"The nation salutes the great sacrifices of its brave martyrs and stands shoulder to shoulder with its security forces in the war against terrorism," the president said and praised the bravery of security forces for eliminating terrorists in the counterattack.
President Zardari also reaffirmed that the terrorist elements, operating under India’s patronage, would soon be eradicated.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2025
Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..
Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative
Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..
Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom
Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff
Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors, senior officials
Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai
Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President strongly condemns Mastung terror attack on security forces51 seconds ago
-
Regional Director Ombudsman visits RHC Daur, Basic Health Unit Plus7 hours ago
-
DEC arrange two NADRA mobile registration vans to facilitate to issue CNICs for minority community7 hours ago
-
Police arrest 7 accused, recover motor cycles7 hours ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on security forces vehicle in Mastung9 hours ago
-
Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemns Mastung terror attack, pays tribute to martyred soldiers9 hours ago
-
4 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed, 3 armed forces personnel embrace martyrdom9 hours ago
-
Qalam Karwan hosts online session under ‘Bedari Fikr-e-Iqbal’ Series9 hours ago
-
Maulana Azad meets Governor KP, discusses religious harmony, unity9 hours ago
-
National Food Security and Research Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain vows firm action against sugar pri ..9 hours ago
-
Chairman WAPDA briefed about water, power projects9 hours ago
-
DG PDMA visits PSCA to boost disaster response coordination9 hours ago