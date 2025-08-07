President strongly condemns Mastung terror attack on security forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack carried out by Indian-backed terrorists targeting the security forces in Mastung area of Balochistan.

The president, in a statement, paid tribute to Major Rizwan Tahir, Naik Ibn-e-Amin and Lance Naik Muhammad Younus who were martyred in the attack carried out by Fitnatul Hindustan.

He prayed for elevation of the martyred's ranks in paradise and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.

"The nation salutes the great sacrifices of its brave martyrs and stands shoulder to shoulder with its security forces in the war against terrorism," the president said and praised the bravery of security forces for eliminating terrorists in the counterattack.

President Zardari also reaffirmed that the terrorist elements, operating under India’s patronage, would soon be eradicated.