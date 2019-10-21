UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Minority Convention On Oct 23 At Mansoora

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 49 seconds ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 07:58 PM

National minority convention on Oct 23 at Mansoora

The Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan will organise a national minority convention at Mansoora on Wednesday, Oct 23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan will organise a national minority convention at Mansoora on Wednesday, Oct 23.

JI Naib Ameer Asadullah Bhutto said in a statement on Monday that Christian, Hindu, Sikh and other religions leadership from across the country was attending the event.

The purpose of the convention, he said, was to inform the leaders about the human rights violations by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. He said the future course of action on Kashmir would also be discussed in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Minority Christian Event From

Recent Stories

ADFD hosts lecture on sustainable development fund ..

14 minutes ago

MoHAP honours 49 facilities as part of &#039;Baby ..

29 minutes ago

Iraqi, Norwegian Prime Ministers Renew Oil for Dev ..

51 seconds ago

No option but to prepare to counter Indian aggress ..

31 minutes ago

Attired in uniform, RSS activists frightening Musl ..

52 seconds ago

25 candidates jump into scheduled Nov. 24 AJK Legi ..

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.