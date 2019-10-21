National Minority Convention On Oct 23 At Mansoora
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 49 seconds ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 07:58 PM
The Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan will organise a national minority convention at Mansoora on Wednesday, Oct 23
JI Naib Ameer Asadullah Bhutto said in a statement on Monday that Christian, Hindu, Sikh and other religions leadership from across the country was attending the event.
The purpose of the convention, he said, was to inform the leaders about the human rights violations by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. He said the future course of action on Kashmir would also be discussed in the meeting.