Navigating Computer Sciences, academic challenges and industry alignment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s bid to sync its young generation with the continuously changing landscape of global IT field, requires comprehensive strategy focused to reduce academia-industry gap. Thousands of campuses, colleges and universities are offering graduate, undergraduate degree programs in diverse fields of computer sciences, yet career dreams are shattered on one side, and the marketers are still empty of skillful professionals. Where does the problem lie?

Usman Shaukat, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) identifies that the lack of meaningful linkages between academic institutions and industries is a Primary reason for the gap. “Our academic institutions are not in sync with industry needs,” he said.

Unlike global practices, Pakistan’s academic curriculum often lacks practical components such as mandatory internships, regular engagement in Research and Development and students’ network within the industry. “Unfortunately, some students succeed to obtaining fake experience certificates, which does not address the core issue,” he added.

To bridge this gap, Shaukat urged universities to establish genuine partnerships with chambers and trade associations. “Universities must place their graduates in industries, gather feedback from employers and make internships a meaningful part of the curriculum,” he said. This approach will ensure students gain practical exposure and develop skills aligned with market demands.

Market needs are not fulfilled even after flood of graduating students, resulting in unemployment hike. Usman believes that the ‘skill sets’ currently taught in our academic institutions often fail to meet market requirements, particularly in the rapidly growing field of information technology (IT).

“We are working with the Federal IT &Telecommunication Ministry, country’s focal ministry to propose a framework for skill development that aligns with global trends,” Shaukat revealed while appreciating Shaza Fatima, the IT Minister for her dedicated efforts to upgrade the IT infrastructure in Pakistan. The RCCI, along with other chambers across Pakistan, is preparing a proposal to guide the government on investing resources in market-relevant skills.

Usman further identified the absence of a mentorship culture and stressed the importance of structured mentorship programs, where industry professionals guide students and young entrepreneurs.

To support entrepreneurship, Usman encouraged students to leverage chambers of commerce for networking and to participate in trade delegations. “Opportunities exist within Pakistan, but students need to build connections with industries and utilize platforms like the RCCI to explore them,” he said.

Engr. Dr. Qasim Awais , Head of Electronics Engineering Department of Fatima Jinnah Women University observes that as industries evolve rapidly with emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI),robotics and automation, the industry demands are becoming increasingly evident.

He shared a forward-looking perspective on transforming higher education to equip students with market-driven skills, foster entrepreneurship, accelerated research projects and align academic programs with global trends.

“We are in an era of freelancing and automation,” he observed adding that students with specialized skills can secure jobs or freelance projects from anywhere in the world. “Unlike in the past, today degree doesn’t guarantee career but it’s all about professional skills,” he elaborated. “If you have a marketable skill, you can solve problems, create value, and earn a living.”

How to meet these market demands, Dr. Qasim exemplified his university for integrating hands-on training in fields like AI, robotics and computing into its curriculum. “We are preparing our students for the new world,” he said. “If we don’t evolve now, AI and automation will leave us behind.”

Dr Qasim highlighted that the bodies like the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) and the National Computing Education Accreditation Council (NCEAC) remain vital organizations to align programs with industry standards. New programs in intelligent systems and AI are being introduced, combining hardware and software training.

Yet, the main challenge remains unaddressed, that what today’s students should learn for a bright future?

Engr. Imran, an IT expert with over 25 years of experience, highlights cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing as the most in-demand IT fields, offering strong career prospects. He emphasized that cybersecurity is critical for all industries, with every company needing experts to counter rising cyber threats.

“Everything is moving to the cloud,” he said, underscoring cloud computing’s increasing importance. While AI holds promise, Dr. Imran cautioned that its increasing accessibility to non-IT professionals may reduce its exclusivity over time. He urged computer science students to pursue BS Cybersecurity, Data Sciences and Cloud Computing programs. He also criticized the academic system pointing out his recent experience of training fresh graduates where could hardly find skilled students.

But, the galaxy of digital world doesn't end here, even non-IT graduates and professionals can enter this world. Non-IT graduates can explore AI for career growth, says Engr. Imran suggesting for having short courses supportive for business management, online marketing and business connectivity. However, he believes that doors of cybersecurity and data computing science are closed for non IT graduates as these are the fields which require strong technical foundation.