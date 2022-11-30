UrduPoint.com

Navy Foils Drugs Smuggling Attempt

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Navy foils drugs smuggling attempt

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Two Pakistan Navy Ships seized approximately 5,800 kg of drugs at North Arabian Sea.

Pakistan Navy continues to demonstrate the national resolve to deter, dissuade, discourage and thwart any illicit activities along the strategically important waterways in Arabian Sea, says a press release Pakistan Navy here on Wednesday.

In a recent development, successful counter narcotics operation was conducted by two Pakistan Navy Ships, in collaboration with PN air unit, in Arabian Sea. A large cache of drugs has been apprehended.

While conducting Maritime Security Operations in North Arabian Sea, Naval Ships located and effectively intercepted two suspicious dhows. Upon scrutiny of these boats, a large quantity of drugs that valued approximately Rs 8.6 billion in international market was seized.

Both apprehended dhows have been handed over to Law Enforcement Agencies for further legal proceedings.

The successful operation by Pakistan Navy to seize huge quantity of narcotics reaffirms its resolve and commitment to fulfill national and international obligations for maintaining good order at sea.

More Stories From Pakistan

