Nawaz Chohan Wins PP-62 Election
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Candidate of Pakistan Muslim League (N), Muhammad Nawaz Chohan has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-62, Gujranwala-IV by securing 30,596 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Rizwan Mustafa Sian who bagged 26,087 votes. The voters’ turnout remained 41.53%.
Mir Munawar Ali Talpur wins NA-212 election39 seconds ago
PML-N's Sohaib Malik wins PP-71 election43 seconds ago
Hari Ram of PPPP wins PS-45 seat54 seconds ago
Mansoor Azam wins PP-72 election58 seconds ago
Women politicians grasp crucial role in electoral process1 minute ago
PPPP's Ubaid Ullah wins PB-44 election1 minute ago
Asif Ali Zardari wins NA-207 election11 minutes ago
PML-N's Muhammad Khan wins PB-5 election11 minutes ago
Independent candidate Tashakul Abbas wins PP-70 election11 minutes ago
PPPP’s Naeem Kharl wins PS-30 seat21 minutes ago
Arqam Khan wins PP-68 election21 minutes ago
Independent Candidate Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahr wins PS- 18 election21 minutes ago