Nawaz Chohan wins PP-62 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Candidate of Pakistan Muslim League (N), Muhammad Nawaz Chohan has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-62, Gujranwala-IV by securing 30,596 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Rizwan Mustafa Sian who bagged 26,087 votes. The voters’ turnout remained 41.53%.