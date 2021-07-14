Nawaz sabotaged Kashmir cause by omitting it from Ufa statment: Farrukh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had sabotaged the Kashmir cause by omitting it from the joint statement of Ufa.

The joint statement was issued after a meeting between Nawaz Sharif and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on July 10, 2015 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Coopera­tion Organisation Summit in the Russian city of Ufa.

The State Minister said Maryam Safdar, the vice president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), should inform the public that her father Nawaz Sharif did not specifically mentioned Kashmir in the Ufa statement to please Narendra Modi, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

Calling Maryam the niece of Modi, Farrukh said she should also explain establishing business relations of Sharif family with Indian businessman Sajjan Jindal at that time when Modi was inflicting atrocities on Kashmiris to suppress their voice for independence.

He said Nawaz Sharif had attended the oath-taking ceremony of his friend Modi but did not met with Hurriyat leadership during his visit.

Farrukh said Prime Minister Imran Khan as the Ambassador of Kashmiris had revealed the extreme thinking of Modi based on Hindutva philosophy of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu nationalist organization.

Kashmiri people have complete confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan who brave­ly fought their case of freedom at every international fora, he added.