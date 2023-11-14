Open Menu

Nawaz Sharif All Set To Arrive In Quetta Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 14, 2023 | 11:22 AM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif is set to arrive in Quetta today for a two-day visit to Balochistan.

The purpose of his visit is to strengthen the party's organization and establish new alliances in preparation for the upcoming elections.

Accompanied by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and chief organizer Maryam Nawaz, Sharif aims to finalize a seat-adjustment deal with the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), currently led by Khalid Magsi.

The BAP recently parted ways with the PTI-led ruling alliance, leading to a successful no-confidence motion that brought Shehbaz to the prime minister's office for a 16-month tenure.

This strategic agreement with the BAP follows PML-N's recent pact with the MQM-P in Sindh. Ongoing discussions involve extending electoral collaboration to other parties, including Pir Pagara’s PML-F and the JUI-F.

During his visit, Nawaz Sharif is expected to meet with over 20 prominent political leaders, some of whom are likely to join the PML-N, enhancing the party's prospects in the upcoming February 8 general elections.

The visit holds symbolic importance as Balochistan was the epicenter of Nawaz Sharif's government downfall, marked by changes in party loyalty and shifting alliances that ultimately ended the tenure of then chief minister Sanaullah Zehri.

Both Zehri and Lt-Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch had left the PML-N, later joining the PPP after criticizing Nawaz and his policies.

This move followed Nawaz's accusations against the establishment for toppling his government, leading to his conviction and the controversial elections in 2018.

