Open Menu

Nawaz Sharif's Election Petition Turned Down By ECP

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Nawaz Sharif's election petition turned down by ECP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected the election petition of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif requesting a re-election in NA-15, Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The returning officer for NA-15 Mansehra presented a report to the ECP bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

According to the report, the results for the entire NA-15 constituency were found to be accurate based on Forms 45.

Announcing the reserved judgment, the ECP bench instructed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to seek a remedy through the Election Tribunal for his alleged claim of rigging in NA-15, Mansehra.

The ECP bench instructed the relevant Returning Officer to finalize the results within three days.

Independent candidate Shahzada Gustasip secured 105,249 votes, defeating Nawaz Sharif, who received 80,382 votes in NA-15 Mansehra in the February 8 general elections.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Chief Election Commissioner Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Mansehra February NA-15

Recent Stories

COAS underscores need for nationwide consensus on ..

COAS underscores need for nationwide consensus on curbing intolerance

9 minutes ago
 PML-N parliamentary party, allies set to meet toda ..

PML-N parliamentary party, allies set to meet today

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts ..

Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts for providing quality educati ..

3 hours ago
 Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related ..

Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related to vandalism

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for i ..

Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA

4 hours ago
 Newly-elected KP members take oath today

Newly-elected KP members take oath today

4 hours ago
Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears bef ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC

5 hours ago
 Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high po ..

Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance de ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

9 hours ago
 US stock markets drift lower on disappointing econ ..

US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan