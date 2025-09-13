Khalid Maqbool inaugurates 100 new community schools in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Saturday formally inaugurated 100 new community (non-formal) schools in Karachi to bring out-of-school children into classrooms and provide free education in the city’s most deprived neighborhoods.

The inauguration ceremony, organized by the Directorate General of Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) under the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, was held at the Auditorium of Liaquat Memorial library.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Siddiqui said the initiative aims to “open doors of hope” for marginalized families and respond to the alarming number of children in Karachi’s slum settlements who remain out of school due to poverty and lack of access to basic facilities.

Highlighting Karachi’s contribution to the national economy, he said the metropolis generates 60 percent of the federation’s revenue and 97 percent of the province’s income, yet it has faced decades of neglect. He expressed hope that the newly launched schools would help bridge the educational gap in the city.

The minister praised the efforts of BECS for launching the schools and noted that parliamentarians from Karachi were also present at the ceremony, pledging their cooperation in ensuring access to education for the city’s children.

He further stated that after the 18th Amendment, urban areas of Sindh appeared to have been deprived of their right to education, but with this project, “Karachi is reclaiming responsibility for its children’s future.”

Dr. Siddiqui announced that in the second phase, another 500 schools would be established in the city. He also thanked BECS Director General and acknowledged the participation of elected representatives, including those holding 85 percent of the city’s mandate, who pledged support for the initiative.

Officials from BECS informed that teaching materials and books have already been distributed to ensure smooth functioning of the schools. Enrollment figures show a strong turnout of girls, reflecting growing awareness about female education in low-income areas.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials, including the Federal Secretary for Education. Students presented cultural performances, while newly appointed teachers received appointment letters.

The initiative is expected not only to reduce the number of out-of-school children in Karachi but also to serve as a model for addressing educational disparities nationwide.