Open Menu

Khalid Maqbool Inaugurates 100 New Community Schools In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Khalid Maqbool inaugurates 100 new community schools in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Saturday formally inaugurated 100 new community (non-formal) schools in Karachi to bring out-of-school children into classrooms and provide free education in the city’s most deprived neighborhoods.

The inauguration ceremony, organized by the Directorate General of Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) under the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, was held at the Auditorium of Liaquat Memorial library.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Siddiqui said the initiative aims to “open doors of hope” for marginalized families and respond to the alarming number of children in Karachi’s slum settlements who remain out of school due to poverty and lack of access to basic facilities.

Highlighting Karachi’s contribution to the national economy, he said the metropolis generates 60 percent of the federation’s revenue and 97 percent of the province’s income, yet it has faced decades of neglect. He expressed hope that the newly launched schools would help bridge the educational gap in the city.

The minister praised the efforts of BECS for launching the schools and noted that parliamentarians from Karachi were also present at the ceremony, pledging their cooperation in ensuring access to education for the city’s children.

He further stated that after the 18th Amendment, urban areas of Sindh appeared to have been deprived of their right to education, but with this project, “Karachi is reclaiming responsibility for its children’s future.”

Dr. Siddiqui announced that in the second phase, another 500 schools would be established in the city. He also thanked BECS Director General and acknowledged the participation of elected representatives, including those holding 85 percent of the city’s mandate, who pledged support for the initiative.

Officials from BECS informed that teaching materials and books have already been distributed to ensure smooth functioning of the schools. Enrollment figures show a strong turnout of girls, reflecting growing awareness about female education in low-income areas.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials, including the Federal Secretary for Education. Students presented cultural performances, while newly appointed teachers received appointment letters.

The initiative is expected not only to reduce the number of out-of-school children in Karachi but also to serve as a model for addressing educational disparities nationwide.

Recent Stories

UAE contributes to training officers involved in i ..

UAE contributes to training officers involved in international operation against ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy i ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in northwest Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 2 ..

25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent ai ..

Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..

3 hours ago
 First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – D ..

First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..

3 hours ago
 Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pionee ..

Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..

3 hours ago
UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Jap ..

UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan

3 hours ago
 ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

3 hours ago
 Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervi ..

Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer

3 hours ago
 Gold and Silver prices decline in local and intern ..

Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets

3 hours ago
 UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation ..

UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..

3 hours ago
 'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow w ..

'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan