Alleged Robber Killed
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) In another alleged police encounter, a man identified as islam Ijaz was killed by the Crime Control Department (CCD) Model Town on Saturday.
According to CCD police sources, the deceased was allegedly involved in multiple serious criminal activities across Punjab, including cases in Lahore.
His body has been shifted to the morgue for postmortem examination.
Police officials stated that Islam Ijaz was being taken by CCD personnel for recovery when the team was reportedly ambushed by his accomplices. During the attack, the accused was killed on the spot, allegedly by firing from his own accomplices in the crossfire.
CCD sources further confirmed that a special team has been formed to track down and apprehend the fleeing accomplices involved in the attack.
