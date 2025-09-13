DIG Larkana Thanked For Safe Recovery Of Abducted Person
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2025 | 07:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) The Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization Pakistan, under the leadership of its Central Chairman, Ali Muhammad Soomro on Saturday has thanked DIG Larkana, Nasir Aftab, for the safe recovery of Imamuddin Soomro, who was recently abducted.
General Secretary of the organization, Nizamuddin Soomro, contacted DIG Larkana to express gratitude for the successful rescue operation conducted by the Sultan Kot police, who safely returned Imamuddin Soomro to his family.
The DIG Larkana appreciated the organization's efforts in supporting the police and expressed gratitude for their cooperation.
It is worth mentioning that a delegation of the Shahid Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization, led by General Secretary Nizamuddin Soomro, had met with DIG Larkana earlier, following the instructions of Chairman Ali Muhammad Soomro and urged and facilitated the recovery of the abducted person. The organization’s efforts, combined with the effective response of the police, led to the safe return of Imamuddin Soomro.
Recent Stories
UAE contributes to training officers involved in international operation against ..
UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in northwest Pakistan
25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours
Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..
First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..
Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..
UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan
ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen
Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer
Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets
UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..
'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khalid Maqbool inaugurates 100 new community schools in Karachi58 seconds ago
-
DIG Larkana thanked for safe recovery of abducted person1 minute ago
-
TMA DIKhan renovating key city intersections for cleaner, safer environment1 minute ago
-
Free cervical cancer vaccination for girls to start from 15th: DC1 minute ago
-
Police conduct 462 combing operations in 24 hours, 47 suspects arrested1 minute ago
-
Partly cloudy forecast for Lahore11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner alerts administration to flood threat11 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police crackdown on motorcycle racing, one-wheeling in DIKhan11 minutes ago
-
Ratta Amral Police arrest PO wanted in murder case11 minutes ago
-
Relief operation to continue until rehabilitation of flood victims: Rana Mashhood21 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt ensuring relief, rehabilitation in flood-hit areas: Azma Bokhari21 minutes ago
-
Nation united against terrorism, foreign proxies: PM21 minutes ago