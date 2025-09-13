DIG Larkana thanked for safe recovery of abducted person

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) The Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization Pakistan, under the leadership of its Central Chairman, Ali Muhammad Soomro on Saturday has thanked DIG Larkana, Nasir Aftab, for the safe recovery of Imamuddin Soomro, who was recently abducted.

General Secretary of the organization, Nizamuddin Soomro, contacted DIG Larkana to express gratitude for the successful rescue operation conducted by the Sultan Kot police, who safely returned Imamuddin Soomro to his family.

The DIG Larkana appreciated the organization's efforts in supporting the police and expressed gratitude for their cooperation.

It is worth mentioning that a delegation of the Shahid Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization, led by General Secretary Nizamuddin Soomro, had met with DIG Larkana earlier, following the instructions of Chairman Ali Muhammad Soomro and urged and facilitated the recovery of the abducted person. The organization’s efforts, combined with the effective response of the police, led to the safe return of Imamuddin Soomro.