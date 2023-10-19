Open Menu

NCHD Starts Vocational Training Centre At Mansehra Jail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2023 | 03:00 PM

NCHD starts vocational training centre at Mansehra jail

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) National Commission for Human Development has started a non-formal education and vocational skills center for female prisoners in Mansehra Jail.

Director Operations NCHD Anwar Iqbal and Additional Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Jawad Wasim formally inaugurated the "Literacy Center and Sewing Center", said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion Anwar Iqal said that non-formal education is being restarted in all the jails of the province adding that awareness sessions and medical camps would also be organized for the health and hygiene of the prisoners.

He said that along with basic education, training and skills of prisoners are also essential.

Jail Superintendent Najam Abbasi expressed gratitude to NCHD.

Supply of sewing machines and initiation of beautification and vocational courses for women prisoners was done with the support of Rabbi Welfare Foundation.

This program is also being started in other jails of the province, said Chairman Fazal Rabi Welfare Foundation Mansehra.

The event was attended by officials of WANTS, ESEF, Ittefaq Hazara Welfare, NCHD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Deputy Director Shams Khan, Deputy Director Mansehra Faisal Hussain, and other participants and media representatives.

