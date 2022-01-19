UrduPoint.com

NCOC Allows Classes For Students Aged Below 12 Years With 50 Per Cent Attendance At Schools

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 19, 2022 | 12:48 PM

NCOC allows classes for students aged below 12 years with 50 per cent attendance at schools

The meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar says the restrictions will be imposed from January 20 to January 31.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2022) The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday announced tough restrictions to curb rising Covid-19 cases.

A meeting headed by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar made this announcement. According to the latest development, the restrictions would be imposed from January 20 to January 31, and meanwhile, the overall situation would be reviewed on January 27.

Following are the restrictions imposed by NCO:

Classes for students aged below 12 years will be allowed with 50 per cent attendance in cities having an infection rate of above 10%.

Indoor and outdoor dining would be allowed only for vaccinated people.

The indoor dining would be completed ban with over 10 per cent COVID-19 positivity ration. The outdoor dining, however, would be allowed with maximum limited of 300 people fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Asad Umar January From

Recent Stories

Haripur police killed two alleged robbers in encou ..

Haripur police killed two alleged robbers in encounter

8 minutes ago
 Forces Interested in Power Seizure Took Advantage ..

Forces Interested in Power Seizure Took Advantage of Kazakh Protests - Russian D ..

8 minutes ago
 Taliban PM calls for Muslim nations to recognise A ..

Taliban PM calls for Muslim nations to recognise Afghan government

8 minutes ago
 Russian Ecology Chief Arrives in Yakutia to Prepar ..

Russian Ecology Chief Arrives in Yakutia to Prepare Region for Seasonal Wildfire ..

8 minutes ago
 Existence of Jammu and Kashmir is in danger under ..

Existence of Jammu and Kashmir is in danger under BJP: PDP President Mehbooba Mu ..

8 minutes ago
 PIDE 'Street Vending' conference on Thursday

PIDE 'Street Vending' conference on Thursday

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.