NCOC allows classes for students aged below 12 years with 50 per cent attendance at schools

The meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar says the restrictions will be imposed from January 20 to January 31.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2022) The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday announced tough restrictions to curb rising Covid-19 cases.

A meeting headed by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar made this announcement. According to the latest development, the restrictions would be imposed from January 20 to January 31, and meanwhile, the overall situation would be reviewed on January 27.

Following are the restrictions imposed by NCO:

Classes for students aged below 12 years will be allowed with 50 per cent attendance in cities having an infection rate of above 10%.

Indoor and outdoor dining would be allowed only for vaccinated people.

The indoor dining would be completed ban with over 10 per cent COVID-19 positivity ration. The outdoor dining, however, would be allowed with maximum limited of 300 people fully vaccinated.