NCOC mulls over deferring cinemas, indoor dinning & weddings' opening amid Covid resurgence

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday mulled over deferring the opening up of Cinemas, indoor weddings and dinning in the restaurants, which were expected to be allowed with effect from March 15, amid rising positivity trend of the Coronavirus with the next review to be held in the first week of April.

The NCOC meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar flanked by National Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan discussed update from the provinces on rising positivity and corresponding actions, vaccination progress and national vaccine strategy where the provincial representatives participated the meeting through video link.

The Forum reviewed the rising positivity trend prevailing across the country and expressed its concerns over public complacency in following non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs or alternate measure to treat the disease other than medical treatment).

The Forum directed the provincial administrations to ensure strict enforcement of NPIs at the grass roots level to contain the disease spread as slackness in adhering to safety guidelines would trigger the contagion outbreak.

The Forum also decided to revisit school opening modalities in the prevailing rising trend of positivity in its next morning session.