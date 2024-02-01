Open Menu

NDMA, KUM Inks LoA Collaboration In Disaster Management Field

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2024 | 06:32 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) think tank National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) and Kohsar University Murree (KUM) have formalized a transformative cooperation through the signing of a Letter of Agreement (LoA) on Thursday in the field of disaster management.

Chief Coordinator NIDM, Tanveer Piracha, and Vice Chancellor KUM, Prof Dr Habib Ali Bokhari officiated the signing ceremony of LoA at NDMA (HQs), a news release said.

The agreement underscores a commitment to a collaborative partnership between the two entities for building institutional capacities and advancing knowledge, expertise, and innovation in the field of disaster management and related areas.

The collaboration between NIDM and KUM is assured to contribute significantly to the development of innovative solutions in disaster risk reduction and knowledge exchange in disaster management, reinforcing their shared dedication to creating a safer and more resilient future.

The meeting concluded with a detailed tour of the NEOC hall at NDMA, showcasing the preparedness and capabilities of the center.

