NDMA, KUM Inks LoA Collaboration In Disaster Management Field
Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2024 | 06:32 PM
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) think tank National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) and Kohsar University Murree (KUM) have formalized a transformative cooperation through the signing of a Letter of Agreement (LoA) on Thursday in the field of disaster managemen
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) think tank National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) and Kohsar University Murree (KUM) have formalized a transformative cooperation through the signing of a Letter of Agreement (LoA) on Thursday in the field of disaster management.
Chief Coordinator NIDM, Tanveer Piracha, and Vice Chancellor KUM, Prof Dr Habib Ali Bokhari officiated the signing ceremony of LoA at NDMA (HQs), a news release said.
The agreement underscores a commitment to a collaborative partnership between the two entities for building institutional capacities and advancing knowledge, expertise, and innovation in the field of disaster management and related areas.
The collaboration between NIDM and KUM is assured to contribute significantly to the development of innovative solutions in disaster risk reduction and knowledge exchange in disaster management, reinforcing their shared dedication to creating a safer and more resilient future.
The meeting concluded with a detailed tour of the NEOC hall at NDMA, showcasing the preparedness and capabilities of the center.
Recent Stories
Govt committed for free, fair elections in country: Gohar
Five key facts about cancer
Thousands strike in Finland over labour reform
Sargodha-Ajnala Road inaugurated
Caretaker govt fully prepared & committed to hold elections on Feb 8: Solangi
Exhibition showcasing students’ projects starts at UHE
Samundri Rescue-1122 station inspected
JI to hold public meeting on Feb 3
EU strikes 50-bn-euro Ukraine aid deal
Shares in French bank BNP sink despite record profit
Eurozone inflation slows to 2.8% in January
BoE freezes interest rate as inflation stays high
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt committed for free, fair elections in country: Gohar9 minutes ago
-
Sargodha-Ajnala Road inaugurated6 minutes ago
-
Caretaker govt fully prepared & committed to hold elections on Feb 8: Solangi6 minutes ago
-
Exhibition showcasing students’ projects starts at UHE6 minutes ago
-
Samundri Rescue-1122 station inspected6 minutes ago
-
JI to hold public meeting on Feb 317 minutes ago
-
Vote PML-N to power due to its performance: Abid Sher39 minutes ago
-
Senator Samina condemns terrorist attacks in Balochistan49 minutes ago
-
Rs 3.53m fine imposed on 704 profiteers in January49 minutes ago
-
Startups can apply for funds from March 2024: Dr Saif49 minutes ago
-
Stakeholders commit to join hands with KP Commission to ensure women-inclusive elections49 minutes ago
-
President for improving legal framework to strengthen transparency59 minutes ago