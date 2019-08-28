According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, nearly 2 in 3 Pakistanis favor locally produced items over items produced abroad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, nearly 2 in 3 Pakistanis favor locally produced items over items produced abroad.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Some people are of the view that things usually made in Pakistan are good whereas some people think that things produced abroad are good.

What is your view?”. In response, 64% had a positive view of the things produced in Pakistan as compared to other countries whereas 33% Pakistanis favored things produced abroad. 3% claimed they did not know/did not wish to respond.