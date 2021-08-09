Need for water conservation, research emphasized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman of Prime Minister's Task Force on Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme Ziagham Mahmood Rizvi Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was very much aware of the water scarcity and the ever-increasing need for water conservation, and the government was taking every possible step to manage the situation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman of Prime Minister's Task Force on Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme Ziagham Mahmood Rizvi Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was very much aware of the water scarcity and the ever-increasing need for water conservation, and the government was taking every possible step to manage the situation.

As the chief guest, he was speaking at the first meeting of FPCCI's Central Standing Committee on Industry-Academia Collaboration on Water Resources, said a press release from Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here.

Zaigham Rizvi underlined the need for adopting recycling as a regular practice to optimize water usage in Pakistan as rest of the world. Otherwise, he added, the country could not fulfill the water requirements of the industry and common man.

"We need to differentiate between the drinking water and water needed for other household needs," he asserted.

FPCCI President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo emphasized that country needed to invest and work towards water conservation through research and evidence-based indigenous solutions.

He said the industry was hugely suffering due to the chronic water shortages and the water supplied through tankers was very expansive. The cost of water was substantially affecting the competitiveness and cost of production for Pakistani exporters.

There was need to adopt rainwater harvesting and drip irrigation techniques on war footings as these techniques could be utilized with minimal investment and swift employability, he added.

Waseem Vohra, Convener of FPCCI's Central Standing Committee on Water Resources said that FPCCI was willing to collaborate with academia and the Federal government to find solutions to water issues of the country and, bring all the stakeholders together to work towards a common cause to protect our coming generations from water scarcity and debilitating shortages.