Need stressed for new master plan of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Eminent architects and town planners have underlined the need for making a new and independent master plan of Karachi for next 100 years in order to turn it into a beautiful metropolis with developed infrastructure.

They also highlighted the need for an efficient public transport system, including revival of Karachi Circular Railway, to facilitate not only public traveling, but also to help visitors to the city.

These recommendations were made in a conference held here on Wednesday on the subject of "Transforming Karachi".

Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, presided over the conference which was addressed by the Provincial Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Chairperson Planning and Development Naheed Shah Durrani and Senior Member board of Revenue Qazi Shahid Pervaiz, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani and noted architects and town planners and experts.

They highlighted the need for taking effective steps for promotion of cultural heritage of the city. Other recommendations regarding land-use conversion, restoration of public parks, playgrounds and other public amenities, were also made. The participants have also proposed a history museum for Karachi.

The agenda of the conference was bringing Karachi to its glory which is best suited for the people and residents, Restoring the parks playgrounds and amenities, which have been completed to commercial purposes, developing efficient public transport system including circular railway, BRT, KWSB, Karachi property tax reforms, heritage buildings and rehabilitation of parks.

Thief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah welcoming the participants appreciated the noted architects and urban master planners for their contribution in making the conference a success by their suggestions. He said that the suggestions would help the department make laws and improve infrastructure of Karachi and look after its civic amenities.

The Chief Secretary also informed the participants that the two meeting of Cabinet Ministerial Committee were held regarding master plan and various decisions have been taken including establishment of Sindh Master Plan Authority.

Chief Secretary Sindh informed the participants that the government of Sindh is bringing a big project "Karachi Water & Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP)" to provide 24/7 water to the people Karachi.

"The proposed Project has been framed to complete in a period of 12 years with an investment of 1.6 billion Dollars to be shared by WB, AIIB, GOS at the ratio of 40:40:20" added the chief secretary.

The Project has been designed to execute in four overlapping phases with first phase of 100 M USD spanning over first 4 years of the entire period with a provision to start the second phase after one year of Phase I.

The chief secretary also assured the experts on heritage that the provincial government will provide sufficient funds for the rehabilitation and preservation of heritage buildings of Karachi.

Sindh Minister for Local Government stated that the government of Sindh is going to develop Karachi with the support of civil society. He further stated that the government will include all suggestions of the civil society regarding master plan. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah further stated that all land owning agencies of Karachi will have to follow new law and the master plan.

At the end of the conference various recommendations came from the participants. The participants recommended close coordination between the government, the experts and the academia for the development of Karachi, establishment of history museum in Karachi, and master plan may be named as 2047 & beyond, restoration and preservation of heritage buildings, revisiting the building declared heritage by the culture department.

During the conference Chairperson Planning Naheed Shah Durrani and otherproject directors and experts have given their detailed presentations on various projects. Besides Yasmin Lari, Shahid Abdullah, Prof Dr Mir Shabbar Ali, Marvi Mazhar, Asad I.A Khan, Prof Noman Ahmed, Director General of Urban Policy and Strategic Planning of Sindh, MD Water Board, DG Excise and others have attended the conference.