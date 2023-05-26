'Neem': Syed Jibran shares first look as 'Karamat Khan'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Pakistani heartthrob Syed Jibran finally has unveiled the first look of his much-anticipated character in the upcoming tale 'Neem' under the banner of Momina Duraid Productions.

Presented by 'Parizaad' hitmakers, the most-talked-about serial is directed under the vital direction of Shahzad Kashmiri, produced by the boss lady Momina Duraid while Kashif Anwar penned the serial.

Turning to his official Instagram account, the 'Meray Humnasheen' sensation reshared the enchanting poster along with the caption, "Introducing the remarkable Syed Jibran as Karamat Khan in the highly anticipated drama serial Neem''.

As per the local television channel's Instagram post, the gripping drama serial revolves around "An impactful journey with Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani" in lead roles while Syed Jibran is expected to play a negative role in 'Neem'.

Shortly, the captivating poster grabbed Jibran's huge fan followings attention, making rounds on the internet, posters managed to garner thousands of likes and loved-up comments.

Showering the starlet with heartfelt wishes, a fan commented, "Can't wait to watch your remarkable performance in Neem, looks like the project will be a mega success."Featuring showbiz bigwigs, the stellar cast includes Mawra Hocane as Zimal Riyasat, Ameer Gilani as Ashhad Aleem, Syed Jibran as Karamat Khan, Mariyum Nafees and Arslan Naseer.