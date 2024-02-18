Nepali Envoy Explores Religious, Regional Matters With Custodian Of Bari Imam Shrine
Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Ambassador Tapas Adikari of Nepal to Pakistan engaged in discussions at Pir House, the custodian of Bari Imam shrine with Sajjada Nasheen Pir Syed Haider Ali Gilani covering bilateral, regional, religious, and spiritual topics.
The meeting delved into various subjects, including inter-faith harmony, Sufism, and the identity of Auliya Allah.
Emphasizing islam's emphasis on human dignity over divisions, the Sajjada Nasheen highlighted Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) as a symbol of mercy and blessings to the world. This principle, carried through generations by the Prophet's followers, has been further illuminated by the Saints.
