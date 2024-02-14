NEPRA concludes hearing on XW discos petition for quarterly adjustment

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) concluded a hearing on account of Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) for the period October 2023 to December 2023, the second quarter of FY24.

The request was filed by XWDISCOS and includes various charges concerning system operations.

As per government guidelines, the final decision issued by the regulator and notified by the GOP, will apply to all customers of distribution companies including KE, said a press release issued here.

The final notification will state the amount to be charged in customer bills, and the period over which these charges will apply.

As the power sector operates in a regulated environment, costs of electricity and such charges are determined by NEPRA and notified by Government of Pakistan.

Individual Distribution Companies cannot influence the process or make unilateral changes.