NEPRA determines Rs 29.78/KWh as revised national average tariff for FY 23-24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has determined the revised National Average tariff for the FY 2023-24 as Rs 29.78/kWh, which is Rs 4.96/kWh higher than the previously determined national average tariff of Rs 24.82/kWh.

The increase of Rs.4.96/kWh is mainly due to overall low sales growth, rupee devaluation, high inflation, exorbitant interest rates and addition of new capacities etc, said a statement issued here Friday.

Total Revenue requirement of XWDISCOs is projected as Rs 3,281 billion with projected sales of 110,165 GWh for the FY 2023-24.

NEPRA determines different consumer-end Tariff for each distribution company (XWDISCO), owing to their different revenue requirements and allowed different level of T&D losses.

The determined tariffs are intimated to the Federal Government to file uniform tariff application.

The uniform tariff so determined by NEPRA after incorporating the amount of subsidy/ surcharges as intimated by the GoP, is notified by the GOP to be charged from the consumers.

MEPCO, GEPCO, HESCO, SEPCO, QESCO, PESCO & TESCO filed Adjustment/indexation request under Multi-year tariff regime for FY 2023-24.

IESCO, LESCO & FESCO filed Multi-Year Tariff petitions for FY 2023-24 to FY 2027-28, and also requested for Interim Tariff for FY 2023-24.

The Authority, has accordingly, determined the consumer-end tariff for FY 2023-24.

Any relief of decrease in tariff will be directly transferred to the consumers in future, in case of appreciation of Pakistani rupee, decrease in inflation and interest rates etc.