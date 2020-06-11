NESPAK-led JV wins ADB-funded Jalalpur Irrigation Project

UrduPoint.com
A NESPAK-led Joint Venture (JV) has won Command Area Development Component of ADB-funded Jalalpur Irrigation Project (CAD-JIP) through a competitive bidding

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ):A NESPAK-led Joint Venture (JV) has won Command Area Development Component of ADB-funded Jalalpur Irrigation Project (CAD-JIP) through a competitive bidding.

NESPAK Managing Director Dr Tahir Masood told media here Wednesday that duration of the project was about four years and the project was expected to increase crop production and reduce the land degradation by minimizing the marginal quality groundwater use.

Jalalpur Irrigation Project envisages construction of new irrigation system and appurtenant structures to irrigate about 174,000 acres of land in Pind Dadan Khan and Khushab area.

The proposed main canal will off-take from right bank of Rasul Barrage and was about 116 km long with design discharge of 1,350 cusecs.

The distribution system of 210 km length comprises 23 distributary canals and 07 minor canals. The project will benefit over 225,000 rural people in 80 villages.

He added that NESPAK scope of services under the current assignment includes construction and lining (up to 50 per cent length) of 485 watercourses, LASER land levelling of 30,000 acres, installation of High Efficiency Irrigation System on 2,000 acres and construction of 20 water storage ponds with solar powered pumping stations for irrigating un-commanded areas in addition to awareness creation, capacity development, extension and demonstration activities.

