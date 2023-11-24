Open Menu

New Academic Block, Health Center Inaugurated At GCUF

November 24, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) A new academic block as well as health centre was inaugurated at Government College University, Faisalabad (GCUF).

A spokesperson for the varsity said here Friday that the new setup had the capacity of classrooms for about 1,000 students, faculty and security offices as well as modern health facilities including a physiotherapy center.

The new facility was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Amin. Project Director Shahid Hussain Abroo, deans, directors and faculty were also present.

The VC said that all available resources were being utilized for the provision of best atmosphere to students in the university. He said that another academic block was under construction and it would open soon. A lab for the physics department and homes for the faculty are also being constructed in the varsity, he added.

