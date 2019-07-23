New advertisement policy to be finalized after taking input from stakeholders: Firdous

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the present government was fully aware of the media industry problems and had prepared a draft advertisement policy which would be finalised after taking the input from all the stakeholders.

Talking to newspaper owners at a meeting of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society here at the APNS House, she said that the government had made payment of over Rs 580 million to various media houses.

She said the government had always appreciated the constructive and positive criticism from the media as it helped improve its performance Dr Firdous called upon all representative bodies of working journalists and media owners to come forward with concrete suggestions and proposals to remove the lacunas in the proposed advertisement policy.

She said the present government was taking all necessary measures to ensure transparency in the distribution of advertisements.

She said the government attached importance to the regional and vernacular newspapers.

Dr Firdous called upon the members and office-bearers of media bodies to give their input on the proposed advertisements policy so as to bring improvement in it.

Earlier, APNS Secretary General Syed Sarmad Ali apprised the special assistant of the problems being faced by the print media owing to delay in their outstanding dues and decrease in quantum of government advertisements as well as those of the private sector.