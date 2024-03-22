New DPO Tank Resolves To Curb Crimes, Deliver Justice To People
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The newly posted District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Abdul Salam Khalid has said that all-out efforts would be made to curb crimes and ensure a peaceful environment in the district.
He expressed these views during a meeting with police officials on occasion of assuming charge of his office in the district.
Upon his arrival, the DPO was presented the guard of honours by a smartly turned out contingent of Tank police.
The new DPO Abdul Salam Khalid expressed his gratitude and outlined his vision for the district, saying that he was committed to upholding law and order and ensuring the safety and security of the residents of Tank and sub division Jandola areas.
He said that no stone would be left unturned to provide justice to the citizens.
He said that all available resources would be utilized to enhance the efficiency and welfare of the district police force.
The senior police officials including the outing DPO Iftikhar Ali Shah, SP Investigation Tank Cadet Hajji Nasir Khan, DSP Headquarters Gul Wali Khan, DSP City Salim Khan, DSP Rural Sharif Allah Khan Kundi, DSP Jandola Syed Marjan Khan, and IR Raja Inamullah Khan Gandapur among others were present.
