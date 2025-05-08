Open Menu

New Gomal University VC Visits Pensioners' Protest Camp, Assures Resolving Their Grievances

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 03:20 PM

New Gomal University VC visits pensioners' protest camp, assures resolving their grievances

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The newly appointed Vice Chancellor of Gomal University, Professor Dr. Zafar Iqbal has visited the protest camp set up by the university pensioners here at GPO Chowk, assuring them of immediate action to resolve their grievances.

Accompanied by University Registrar Zahir Shah, Director Finance Iram Gul, and President of the Central Traders Association Suhail Ahmed Azmi, Dr. Zafar addressed the protesting pensioners with a heartfelt message. “I am a son of this soil and a product of Gomal University. This institution gave me identity and recognition, both in Pakistan and internationally,” he said.

In a strong show of solidarity, the vice chancellor declared that he would not accept his salary unless the pensioners receive their rightful dues. “If pensioners don’t get paid, I will not draw my salary either,” he affirmed.

Dr. Zafar acknowledged the financial challenges faced by the university due to government budget cuts and other constraints but emphasized that his administration is committed to transparency, merit, and good governance. “With sincere efforts and a clear vision, we will restore Gomal University’s financial stability and ensure timely disbursement of pensions and salaries,” he added.

Speaking at the occasion, Traders' leader Suhail Ahmed Azmi lauded the Vice Chancellor’s approach, expressing confidence that financial issues will be prioritized and resolved under his leadership.

In response to the VC’s assurance, Gomal University Pensioners Association President Muhammad Shah, General Secretary Liaqat Ali, and other senior members Shafqatullah Alizai and Inayatullah thanked Dr. Zafar and officially announced the end of the protest camp.

APP/akt

