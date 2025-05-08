Child Drowns In Tube-well Pond
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 03:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) A 10-year-old boy drowned in a tube-well pond in Layyah.
According to rescuers, Ahmed, a resident of Chak No 287, had gone to take a bath at the tube-well pond. While bathing, he reportedly dived into the deep water and was unable to resurface.
His parents, searching for him, eventually reached the tube-well and discovered his body submerged in the water. The rescuers fished out the body and handed it over to the family.
Police were informed, which declared it an accidental death.
