Rallies held to show solidarity with Pakistan armed forces

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Rallies were held to condemn recent acts of Indian aggression and express unwavering support for the Pakistan Armed Forces at Tank, South Waziristan Lower and Upper districts.

A large number of people from various segments of society, including the business community, civil society members, students, elders, and representatives from different departments, participated in those rallies.

The participants were holding placards and banners bearing slogans in support of the Pakistan Armed Forces and condemning Indian aggression.

They were chanting patriotic chants and slogans promoting national unity.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said the nation would stand united against any hostile action by the enemy and stand shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces.

They said that Indian aggression would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

They stated that Pakistan’s strong military leadership had always given a firm response to any hostility.

They reaffirmed their commitment to defending the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, vowing to make any sacrifice for their country.