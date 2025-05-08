Open Menu

ANF Arrests 8 Smugglers With 303 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 29.1 Mln

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 03:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting eight operations across the country, recovered as many as 303.769 kg of drugs worth more than Rs 29.1 million and arrested eight suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that 300 grams of hashish were recovered from an accused near a University area in Attock.

In another operation, 1 kg of hashish was recovered from a motorcyclist near a restaurant in Mangopir area, Karachi.

The suspects arrested confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

As many as 100 grams of heroin and 4 kg of ice were recovered from a vehicle on University Road, Peshawar, and the suspect was nabbed.

Similarly,1.

144 kg of ice was recovered from the bag of a passenger going to Qatar at Islamabad Airport.

As many as 276 kg of hashish and 10 kg of ice were recovered from a vehicle near Shamkot Toll Plaza, Khanewal and two suspects were arrested.

One kg of heroin was recovered from a vehicle near the Deputy Wala Interchange, Faisalabad, and the suspect was arrested.

As much as 4 kg of ice was recovered from the suspect’s bag near Sarwar Shaheed Toll Plaza, Mianwali.

6.225 kg of ice absorbed in books in a parcel sent to Australia was recovered at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and an investigation has been initiated.

