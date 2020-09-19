New land record centre to be inaugurated at Muzaffarabad soon

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Computerized land record centre would likely be inaugurated at Muzaffarabad in a week to facilitate people.

Assistant Commissioner City, Abida Fareed, said people of this area would not have to go to far- flung areas for getting land related documents, adding, "this facility would be available now at their door step".

The land record officer and other staff has been deputed at the centre under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

She informed that Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar, will inaugurate the all newly established land record centres across Punjab.