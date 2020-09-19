UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Land Record Centre To Be Inaugurated At Muzaffarabad Soon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

New land record centre to be inaugurated at Muzaffarabad soon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Computerized land record centre would likely be inaugurated at Muzaffarabad in a week to facilitate people.

Assistant Commissioner City, Abida Fareed, said people of this area would not have to go to far- flung areas for getting land related documents, adding, "this facility would be available now at their door step".

The land record officer and other staff has been deputed at the centre under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

She informed that Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar, will inaugurate the all newly established land record centres across Punjab.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Muzaffarabad All Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Asset efficiency holds real key of success for SME ..

15 minutes ago

Opposition parties to chalk out plan at APC to get ..

25 minutes ago

Awesome. Save. Safe. Upgrade! Compromise, it’s n ..

34 minutes ago

IPL gives Indians insight into UAE&#039;s sports i ..

43 minutes ago

Lebanon army surveys 85,000 building units post-Be ..

37 minutes ago

PBM helps out releasing 25 prisoners by paying Rs ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.